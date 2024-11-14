WWE Set to Tape More Episodes of Raw and SmackDown Ahead of Christmas
WWE is going to continue it's recent trend of taping episodes of Raw and SmackDown a week in advance through the holiday season.
PWInsider is reporting that two episodes of SmackDown will be filmed from the XL Center in Hartford, CT on December 13 and there will also be a double taping of Monday Night Raw from the TD Garden in Boston on December 16.
Brand
Location
Film Date
Air Date
SmackDown
Hartford, CT
12/13
12/13 on tape delay
Monday Night Raw
Boston, MA
12/16
12/16 on tape delay
SmackDown
Hartford, CT
12/13
12/20
Monday Night Raw
Boston, MA
12/16
12/23
The December filming schedule will give talent and crew an extended 10-day break ahead of Christmas, with no live events planned between the Raw taping on December 16 and the start of the Holiday Live Tour on Thursday, December 26.
WWE has filmed a number of episodes of Raw and SmackDown over the last few weeks, including this past Monday when the company taped the upcoming November 18 episode of Raw. Limited SPOILERS for which can be found here.
There is also a double taping for SmackDown coming up on on November 22. The Black Friday edition of SmackDown will be taped that night to allow talent and crew to enjoy their entire Thanksgiving holiday instead of having to travel to another city for a Friday show.
That pre-taped Black Friday SmackDown will serve as the go-home show for Survivor Series: WarGames, which is taking place live from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on Saturday, November 30.
