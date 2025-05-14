WWE Files Multiple New Trademarks, Including Several Potential Ring Names
WWE have been securing ring names for the potential superstars of tomorrow.
PWInsider have reported that the names King of the Lucas, Adrenaline Drip, JC Mateo and Jamar Hampton have been trademarked in recent weeks. This suggests that the names will be assigned to up and coming developmental talents, potentially from reality shows LFG and Evolve.
Given how active WWE have been in recruiting new talent, whether it's developing athletes from other sports in the Performance Center or scouring the independent scenes of the US and countries overseas, it shoud come as no surprise that they are being just as active at trademarking new names for potential new superstars.
In addition to these trademarks, WWE also opposed the trademarking of "Then, Now & Forever," by Journey guitarist Neal Schon and his wife Melissa. WWE added "together" to the phrase a few years ago. The Schons are looking to register the phrase for party and wedding event planning, according to PWInsider's report.
The new trademarks are not the only ones that WWE have filed for in 2025, either. Earlier in the year they filed to trademark the D1 name, which could have ties to the company's NIL programme. On top of that, the name Kalyx was trademarked, reported to be for referee Jessika Carr, as was Fraxiom, for Nathan Frazer and Axiom, who recently made the move from NXT to SmackDown, post-WrestleMania.
A recently trademarked name of The High Ryze was debuted last night on NXT, and is, as was previously expected, the faction name for the trio of Wes Lee, Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Champion John Cena "Not Surprised" By People's Reactions To His Vince McMahon Comments
WWE Hall of Famer Pete Rose Reinstated, Now Eligible For Baseball Hall Of Fame
WWE Hall of Famer Jake 'The Snake' Roberts Undergoes Heart Surgery
Several Major TNA Stars To Wrestle At Triplemanía Regia, Joining WWE Talent (Exclusive)