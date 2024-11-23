WWE Files New Trademark For Legendary Superstar's Finishing Move
Today (November 22), WWE filed a new trademark with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO).
The trademark, filed under entertainment services, is for Randy Orton's finishing move, "RKO".
See the full description of the filing.
Mark For: RKO trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
Randy Orton is one of WWE's most decorated superstars, winning 14 World Championship titles, sitting only behind John Cena and Ric Flair (tied for 16).
Orton is currently out of action after suffering an injury from a Kevin Owens piledriver. There have been no announcements on when he may return.
