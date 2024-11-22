WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns To Raw, Cody Rhodes And The Rock In Hawaii, Gene Snitsky Sighting
The Takedown On SI is not implying that all of the following are facts, but rather speculating on the latest gossip and rumors in the world of professional wrestling.
- Roman Reigns will likely bolster the WWE Raw roster when Netflix gets the Monday night juggernaut in January. WrestleVotes reports that Netflix knows the OTC is money, and they at least want him on Raw during the kickoff and beyond. How much and how long Reigns factors in Raw's plans is still unknown, but expect to see him more on the red brand.
- Cody Rhodes hit the blue carpet at the Moana 2 premiere in Hawaii on Thursday (November 22) to support his archenemy Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. We're investigating whether The Great One whispered into The American Nightmare's ear again.
- Bully Ray claims that former WWE wrestler Shawn Stasiak, son of WWE HOF star Stan Stasiak, used to secretly record conversations between Steve Blackman and Davey Boy Smith as what he described as inspiration for promos. Ron Simmons apparently "chewed out" Stasiak, and Blackman and Smith left him stranded on a ride between towns to teach him a lesson.
- Former WWE Superstar Gene Snitsky hasn't punted a baby in years, but that didn't keep him from attending AEW Dynamite this week to rehash memories with old pals Chris Jericho and Shelton Benjamin.
- Tony Khan spoke with Q101's Case Lowe and intimated that the Continental Classic field would be announced after AEW Full Gear.
If you have any pro wrestling rumors you want to share with The Takedown, send them to Dariel Figueroa (@figgyflow) on X.
