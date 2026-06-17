WWE Files New Trademark for Popular Danhausen Phrase

WWE is continuing its quest to monetize the Danhausen character as much as possibly.

Danhausen has been one of the most popular acts in WWE since he made his debut at WWE Elimination Chamber in February. He turned the heads of WWE's largest corporate partners during WrestleMania weekend this year due to the volume of merchandise he moved, and even got a merch related nickname from Cody Rhodes after that news was revealed.

In addition to increasing merchandise sales for WWE, Danhausen has been a fixture on mainstream sports television via ESPN. He infamously cursed the New York Knicks ahead of their NBA Playoff run, but because popular ESPN show host Stephen A. Smith met Danhausen's demands, he lifted the curse.

After he did, the Knicks went on a historic run in the playoffs, winning 15 of their next 16 games, and won this year's NBA Championship.

Danhausen appeared inside Madison Square Garden for the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, and not only did he work on camera for ESPN, but he also appeared throughout the game all around the building.

WWE seeks to trademark popular Danhausen phrase

Danhausen | WWE

WWE has now filed to trademark one of Danhausen's popular catchphrases with the USPTO. The company's application was for "human monies." Danhausen has requested "human monies" to curse and lift curses on various entities. The trademark application falls under the goods and services category and covers merchandise, clothing, and other products.

Danhausen developed his vampire-esque character on the pro wrestling independent circuit. He then signed with AEW but was largely not used before getting injured. He signed with WWE earlier this year and debuted at Elimination Chamber to a largely mixed reaction from the Chicago crowd.

WWE fans didn't know how to react to Danhausen early on in his run, but he has since found his place in the company. In addition to appearing on mainstream outlets, Danhausen has spent much of his time on television feuding with The Miz and Kit Wilson.

Danhausen appeared opposite Miz and Wilson in a segment at this year's WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. He didn't participate in an official match, but hit the ring to stand on the side of John Cena as Miz ran him down.

John Cena hosted this year's WrestleMania and appeared during a variety of segments. The one with Danhausen was his longest of the weekend.

Cena retired from WWE at the end of 2025.