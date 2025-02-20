WWE Files New Trademark For Ricky Saints (Ricky Starks)
WWE has filed a new trademark for former AEW star Ricky Starks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).
On the February 18th episode of NXT, Stark's signed his contract and revealed his new name in WWE as Ricky Saints. He discussed the change on an episode of Busted Open Radio immediately following the show, saying "It’s going to take time for [fans] to get used to it,” Ricky said.
“I respect that they care so deeply about me that they rebel against the name change. But at the same time, I am a product of New Orleans, first and foremost, and I want to pay respect to that as well. I think this is the best of both worlds and that means a lot to me. Obviously I think it’s cool to have a piece of home with me. And the person doesn’t change. I’m still that guy, so it is what it is.”
Then on Wednesday, February 19, WWE filed to trademark the new name under the entertainment services category. The full description can be read below.
Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment
Ricky Saints will wrestle his first match on next week's February 25 episode of NXY, where he'll team with Je-Von Evans to take on Ethan Page and Wes Lee.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg Reveals When He'll Wrestle His Last Match
Seth Rollins Comments On Facing "Bitter Rivals" In Potential WrestleMania 41 Match
Karrion Kross Discusses Why A More Significant Push In WWE Hasn't Materialized Yet
Backstage Frustration Growing Over WWE Women's Division Booking