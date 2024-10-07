Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Files New Roman Reigns Trademark

Roman Reigns returns to fight off the Bloodline after Cody Rhodes def. Solo Sikoa inside a steel cage.
WWE filed new trademarks with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) over the weekend.

The trademark filed was Roman Reigns' nickname 'OTC', and was filed for merchandising and entertainment services.

Full description for entertainment services:

OTC trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainme

Full description for merchandising:

OTC trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts.

Last night Reigns and Cody Rhodes took on Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu at WWE Bad Blood, coming out on top with the help of the returning Jimmy Uso. The OTC and Uso would later save Rhodes from an attack from The Bloodline.

