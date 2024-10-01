WWE Files To Trademark Current AEW Star's Catchphrase
On Monday, September 30th, WWE submitted an application for the trademark "YES YES YES" to the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO).
The trademark filing is for the catchphrase made popular by former WWE superstar and now AEW Champion Bryan Danielson.
Back in July, Danielson had filed his own trademark application for the phrase, but was served with a legal letter from WWE and therefore withdrew his application.
Full details of the applications and what they cover:
AEW World Champions Danielson is set to face AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada in a title vs. title match on Wednesday, October 2.