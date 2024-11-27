WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff Set To Appear On NXT
He’s coming back, and he’s better than ever.
During yesterday’s episode of NXT, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff announced he would be appearing at the December 3rd episode of NXT. Bischoff appeared in the middle of the segment between NXT Champion Trick Williams and Ridge Holland.
MORE: Eric Bischoff Thriving in New Career
Holland, fresh off his win over Andre Chase that caused the end of Chase U, will be facing Williams for the NXT Championship at NXT Deadline on December 7th in Minneapolis, MN.
Holland was addressing Williams from outside the ring when Bischoff appeared on the screen.
“Trick, you’re right, things have been very chaotic in NXT and I really enjoyed it, but next week, I want to get a closer look. Because next week, I’m coming to NXT. Ridge, you want the NXT title so bad? Trick, you want to keep it, right? Well, we’re going to find out how bad. What makes both you guys tick? And if you think tensions are high right now, by the time I’m done, you guys are going to want to destroy each other at Deadline. Hell, maybe right there in the ring! See you next week.”- Eric Bischoff
Bischoff is the former Sr. Vice President of WCW, where he was the architect of the New World Order. The NWO was one of the most consequential stables in professional wrestling, changing the landscape and setting off the Monday Night Wars. Bischoff oversaw a 83 week reign of dominance over WWE in the ratings war that saw Monday Night Raw go head to head with WCW Monday Nitro.
Bischoff was the on screen General Manager for Monday Night Raw from 2002 to 2005, and was the Executive Director of SmackDown in 2019 during its move to Fox. Bischoff was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the Class of 2021. He also hosts the podcast “83 Weeks” with cohost Conrad Thompson.
