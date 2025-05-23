Goldberg's Retirement Match Could Potentially Go Head-to-Head With Major AEW Show
Bill Goldberg's retirement match could be happening very soon. And a city, event and major head-to-head with AEW may be confirmed for it in the near future.
As per Fightful Select, The former WCW Champion revealed in a recent interview that his retirement match would be in "the south". Additionally, sources told Fightful that they expect the match to take place in Atlanta.
Atlanta would make sense as a location for Goldberg's final ever match, given his time with the Georgia Bulldogs and Atlanta Falcons, as well as his run in WCW, where he won his first World Title in the Georgia Dome, famously defeating Hulk Hogan, clean, in 1998
Internally within WWE, another Saturday Night's Main Event is scheduled for Saturday, July 12. This just so happens to be the same day as AEW All In, which is being held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Fightul Select states in their report that, while they cannot confirm that the July show will in fact be Goldberg's retirement match, they can confirm he is being discussed for that show.
Goldberg, 58, was a guest recently on the CarCast podcastand provided more insight on how his training is going.
“I am doing good, I am feeling a little bit better, I’ve gained a little bit of weight man and I’ve done a little kickboxing on the weekends, I am getting there man, got a little bit of time left but you know slowly but surely. Rome wasn’t built in a day.”
It is expected that former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther will be Goldberg's final opponent when the match does take place. The pair had a confrontation at Bad Blood in Atlanta, last October and Gunther has mentioned Goldberg several times in promos over the last few months.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Reportedly Facing Two Logistical Issues With Moving WrestleMania 42 To Las Vegas
New WrestleMania Report Indicates The WWE Event May Take Place In Las Vegas Regularly
Major Update On The Wyatt Sicks Returning To WWE
WWE Employees Say Vince McMahon Wouldn't Have Moved WrestleMania 42 [Report]