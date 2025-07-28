WWE Hall Of Famer Jimmy Hart Reacts To Close Friend Hulk Hogan's Death
The wrestling world is still reacting to the death of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, and that includes one of his closest friends.
"The Mouth of the South" Jimmy Hart spent decades as Hogan's right hand man, promoter, and a member of his inner circle. Needless to say, his sudden passing has been a shock to many, including Hart.
Speaking with PEOPLE, Hart opened up about the last time he spoke with the wrestling legend, just hours before his death.
“I called [Hogan] on Wednesday night, and then Thursday morning is when everything took place,”Hart said.“So just…just overnight it all happened, but it was so positive the day before.”
Hogan's Love For Wrestling
Hogan's legacy was controversial to say the least. He was one of the most successful men in the history of pro wrestling, though his personal life was tied to racist comments that surfaced as part of litigation more than a decade ago. But Hart told PEOPLE he believes Hogan's true passion was the wrestling industry, and he will now be at peace.
“Hulk loved this business more than anything,”Hart said.“Now he’s happy because he’s free of pain where he’s going. And then once he’s where he’s going, up there in heaven, he’s going to be with all his friends.
"He’s going to be with Andre the Giant. He’s going to be with The Wild Samoans, Sika and Afa. He’s going to be with Dusty Rhodes, who was his mentor. He’s going to be with Randy Savage, who he and Hulk, they were so tight back in the day down in Tampa, and so many more of our people. He’s gonna be with Bobby Heenan and Gorilla Monsoon, and he’s gonna have one more interview with Mean Gene where he can come out and say, ‘You know, Mean Gene, whatcha gonna do when Hulkamania and all the little Hulkamaniacs run wild on you?’“
Hart was in attendance for SmackDown on Friday night, when WWE paid tribute to "The Hulkster." He was shown on-screen emotional during the opening 10-bell salute.
Members of Hogan's family weighed in on his death this weekend as well. He was 71 years old when he died.
