Nick Hogan Shares Statement About The Passing Of His Father, Hulk Hogan
Nick Hogan has shared a statement on the passing of his father, Hulk Hogan, after the former WWE and WCW Champion died, aged 71, on July 24.
Tributes poured out to the Hulkster from across the world of pro wrestling, sports and entertainment in the wake of his death. A family statement was also released, but now Hogan's son, Nick, has shared a post of his own.
Taking to Instagram, Hogan Jr wrote, "Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me and comforted me over the last few days. It truly means a lot. I’m sorry to everyone I have not responded to yet. This has been overwhelming and extremely difficult. Hearing so many kind words and stories about my dad’s life, interactions and experiences with everyone has been incredible and comforting."
"My dad was the most incredible person I’ve ever known and will always be my hero. He was the most kind, loving and amazing father anybody could ask for. I feel so blessed to have had the greatest dad in the world. He was not only the best dad but also my mentor and my best friend. He always has been my best friend and I love him and miss him more than I could ever explain.
"I thanked him for everything he has ever done for me and told him how much I loved him and hugged him every chance I got. I spent a lot of time with him the past few years after moving back to Florida to be closer to him and I am so grateful for those memories. They are the best moments in my life.
I would do anything to have him back but I know now that he will always be watching over me. I will always remember the lessons and advice he gave me and carry on in a way that I know would make him proud. Thank you for being the best dad in the world and thank you for being my best friend. I love you so much Big Dog and I will miss you forever.”
Nick Hogan appeared in 'Hogan Knows Best', the reality show based around the WWE Hall of Famer and his family life, that aired for four seasons between 2005 and 2007 on VH1. The series also produced a spin-off centred around Nick's sister Brooke, entitled Brooke Knows Best, which aired for two seasons before cancellation.
