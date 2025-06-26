WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio Reveals When He Will Return From Injury
WWE may be getting bitten by the injury bug in a pretty significant way recently, with Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio and Chad Gable all being ruled out for one reason or another, but there is positive news on the horizon for Rey Mysterio, who has been sidelined since April.
The Hall of Fame luchadore and leader of the Latino World Order is expected to be back inside the squared circle before the end of summer.
During the SmackDown before WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Mysterio suffered a torn groin in a six-man tag, which caused him to miss his planned match with El Grande Americano at 'Mania the following night. He was replaced by Rey Fenix.
Appearing on LA PLATICA, Mysterio first explained how he suffered the injury in the first place and how freak an accident it was.
“So, I was explaining to someone yesterday that I tore my groin. He goes, ‘How did it happen? Was it when they pulled you?’ I said, ‘No…’ The guy that I was wrestling stood in front of me. He bailed out the ring underneath the bottom rope and I went to chase him and when I pushed off with my left leg, I just heard a (*rip noise*). Like, that’s it? I tore my groin like that? And yeah, usually it happens on the simplest s**t.”
However, the injury is not expected to keep the legendary lucha libre star out for much longer, as Mysterio confirmed he should be back by August.
“Good. Pretty good (Mysterio said about his recovery from injury). I started my PT. Not to mention, I had a busted eardrum as well so I fixed that during my time off. I’m on the road to recovery. I should be back hopefully by August.”
Nothing serious, then, just dealing with a torn groin while also having a busted eardrum that he was working through. In his fifties. And coming back in just over a month to start 619'ing everyone all over the place like a man 20 years younger than himself.
We're still going to be talking about Rey Mysterio putting on great matches in another 10 years, aren't we?
(H/T Fightful for the transcription)
