WWE Hall Of Famer Spotted In Pittsburgh Ahead Of Raw
Is a WWE Hall of Famer set to appear on tonight’s Raw?
It has been a busy several weeks in WWE, as the company is coming off the Night of Champions PLE in Saudi Arabia after the annual Money in the Bank extravaganza earlier this month.
However, there are three more events on tap in the next few weeks, with WWE set to hold Saturday Night’s Main Event and NXT Great American Bash on July 12, and the returning all-women’s Evolution PLE on July 13.
Speaking of Evolution, could a WWE legend be set for a huge return to set up a match for that show? According to PWInsider, Trish Stratus is reportedly in Pittsburgh and expected to be on Raw at the PPG Paints Arena to begin her creative for Evolution.
Stratus last wrestled on WWE television at Elimination Chamber in Toronto back in March, where she teamed with Tiffany Stratton to defeat Candice LeRae and Nia Jax. The WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2013 inductee also appeared in the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble Match.
Her most recent singles match was in September 2023, as she competed in a Steel Cage Match against Becky Lynch at the WWE Payback PLE.
Stratus was part of the first Evolution event back in 2018, teaming with Lita to defeat Mickie James and Alicia Fox. Only one match has been announced for Evolution 2 thus far, with NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne set to defend the title against Jordynne Grace.
Also, a reminder that Raw will begin at a special start time of 6 p.m. ET and air live on Netflix.
