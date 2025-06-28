WWE Night Of Champions Results, Highlights & Live Blog
Two longtime rivals will go one-on-one for the first time in 12 years at WWE Night of Champions 2025 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
John Cena is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk, who has yet to earn gold since returning to WWE in November 2023.
Cena recreated Punk’s famous “pipebomb” promo on a recent edition of SmackDown, and he is clearly confident that he knows his old foe well enough to retain the title.
But will Punk recall on what worked for him in the past in the competitive series between the two superstars to dethrone the record-setting 17-time World Champion?
Meanwhile, a new King and Queen of the Ring winner will be crowned.
There is also plenty of history between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, as the two friends will face off in the King of the Ring finals.
Orton has said that he is going to do anything it takes to notch another shot at Cena after the controversial finish last month at Backlash, but it was Rhodes who pinned the current champion in a tag team match at Money in the Bank.
Is Orton going to punt Rhodes’ opportunity to regain the title? Or is a WrestleMania 41 rematch in the works for the first-ever two-night SummerSlam?
Jade Cargill and Asuka have never faced off, but they’ll do so at Night of Champions with the Queen of the Ring - and a championship match at SummerSlam - on the line.
Both women have had dominant streaks during their WWE careers, and it will be a defining win for either in this highly-anticipated showdown.
Elsewhere on the card, Jacob Fatu defends the United States Championship against Solo Sikoa, Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez will clash in a Street Fight, and Sami Zayn looks to finally quiet Karrion Kross after all the mind games.
The Takedown on SI will have LIVE coverage of WWE Night of Champions starting at 1 p.m. ET.
- Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton in the King of the Ring final is up first. Who will earn an opportunity at John Cena or CM Punk at SummerSlam?