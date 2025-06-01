WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus Reveals Her New Favorite Match
Trish Stratus has long held her Monday Night Raw main event with Lita as her favorite ever match from a glittering career. But now the 2004 bout has some company atop that list.
Stratus and Lita famously became the first women to main event Monday Night Raw, on December 6, 2004, with Lita defeating Stratus for the Women's Championship.
The match with her now 'bestie' became iconic for Stratus and women's wrestling within WWE, often cited as a groundbreaking moment for female talent in the company. Although it would still be over a decade until the 'Women's Revolution' would take place, Stratus and Lita headlining Raw has often been spotlighted by members of WWE's women's roster as a match of huge significance for them.
Now, in a recent interview with Chris Sumlin for Hot 97.5, the seven-time WWE Women's Champion has revealed that her steel cage match against Becky Lynch at Payback, in 2023, tops her list alongside the Women's Title match with Lita.
"So for many years, my go-to answer was just the main event with Lita. For so many reasons, obviously, what it meant for me to do that moment at that time period, was obviously epic. Doing it with my bestie was obviously a moment. "- Trish Stratus
"What it's meant for today, like looking back, and we had no idea, by the way, when we were doing it, what it would turn into, or how we'd be still talking about it [or that it] began the sort of the foundation of what was to be built. But since then, I had a chance to go back and dabble a little bit. I had a little certain Steel Cage Match with Becky Lynch."
Stratus last competed in the ring at this year's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, from her home city of Toronto, Canada, where she teamed up with WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton to defeat Nia Jax and Candice LeRae.
(H/T Fightful for the transcription)
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Evolution 2 Announcement Reportedly Met With Mixed Reaction Backstage
Karrion Kross Guarantees Fantasy Booked Evolution 2 Match Would 'Blow People Away'
Jordynne Grace Remembers TNA Wake Up Call Moment That Changed Her Career Trajectory
Former Women's Champion Mariah May Reportedly Done With AEW, Bound For WWE