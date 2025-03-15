Montez Ford And Angelo Dawkins React To Ending WWE Tag Team Championship Drought
The Street Profits are back on top of the tag team division for the first time in over four years.
Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated #DIY in Barcelona, Spain Friday night to capture the WWE Tag Team Championships for the second time in their careers, making them four-time Tag Team Champions overall.
Cathy Kelley caught up with Ford and Dawkins for a SmackDown Digital Exclusive, and understandably, the Street Profits were in a very good mood. And yet, still motivated to prove themselves.
"All week, we’ve been talking about job’s not finished, job’s not finished. But guess what? Job’s just started. We’re the new WWE Tag Team Champions," Ford said.
Angelo Dawkins said after watching the resilient effort of Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on the soccer pitch a couple of days prior, he was fired up to go put on a show for the folks in Barcelona. He also echoed Ford's sentiment that anyone in the SmackDown Tag Team Division can come throw hands at any time.
"We ain’t losing these no time soon," Dawkins said. "So like we say, any team that want to get in our way, try to get a shot at these titles, we putting y’all in the dirt, ten toes down. Street Profits, bar none, fade all, we want the smoke."
Ford and Dawkins ended the second WWE Tag Team Title reign of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa at 98 days. Let's pause for a quick moment of silence on behalf of #DIY....
There's no time to rest for The Street Profits. As Ford said, the job is just getting started and they have a title defense against Pretty Deadly in the near future.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE SmackDown Results [3/14/25]: The Street Profits Finally Win WWE Tag Team Championships
Roman Reigns' Return & Multiple Matches Announced For 3/21 WWE SmackDown
Did WWE Tease The Return Of Aleister Black On Tonight's Smackdown?
New Rumors On Jade Cargill's Reported Heat With WWE Locker Room