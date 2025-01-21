WWE Has Reportedly Scheduled European Tryouts
Here's some good news for wrestlers on the European Independent Circuit. WWE is reportedly scheduled to hold a tryout in London this coming March.
Corey Brennan with Fightful Select did some digging into why there was a lack of European talent involved in the first wave of WWE ID announcements, and this upcoming trip apparently played a factor in the decision to not initially offer overseas deals.
Brennan is reporting that talent from wXw, OTT and PROGRESS are all expected to be in attendance at this audition.
"Several names of the UK indie scene have drawn attention from WWE, with Rhio, Tate Mayfairs, Damian Corvin and more being invited to events in the past year," Brennan said. "Several major talents in the UK were unaware of the tryout when we reached out."
Specific dates for this tryout have not been announced, but WWE is launching an eleven-city Road to WrestleMania European Tour on March 14 in Barcelona, Spain. Friday night SmackDown will take place at the O2 Arena in London on March 28 as part of that tour.
WWE held a tryout in Australia prior to last year’s Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Current NXT talent Zaria was offered a deal after that event.
WWE representatives told Fightful that Talent have until February 28th to apply for the London tryout.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Preview: Date, Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
AEW Reportedly Changes Plans For ROH Supercard of Honor During WrestleMania Weekend In Las Vegas
WWE World Announced For WrestleMania 41 In Las Vegas
Former WWE Ring Announcer Samantha Irvin Will Soon Release First Single In Five Years