AEW Reportedly Changes Plans For ROH Supercard of Honor During WrestleMania Weekend In Las Vegas
Ring of Honor has been running its Supercard of Honor show in conjunction with WrestleMania weekend for years. That tradition, however, may be coming to a close in 2025.
WrestleZone first reported AEW and ROH owner Tony Khan has nixed plans to host Supercard of Honor in Las Vegas while WWE is in town for WrestleMania 41 this April. The report indicates the company had intended to run the show at a venue near Fremont St. in Downtown Las Vegas, a little more than eight miles from where WWE will be holding WrestleMania at Allegiant Stadium. That, however, will no longer be the case.
The report also notes plans for the event are currently up in the air, but it is still possible a show will be held at a new location on a new date.
If held, it would be the fourth Supercard of Honor show since Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor in the spring of 2022. There have only been three ROH pay-per-view shows annually since the move, though it was technically part of the Wrestle Dynasty event earlier this month in Japan.
MORE: WWE World Announced For WrestleMania 41 In Las Vegas
The 2024 event was held at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia during WrestleMania week. Mark Briscoe captured the ROH World Championship from Eddie Kingston in the main event.
Two years prior, he and his late brother Jay competed against FTR, kicking off a trilogy that would go down as one of the most memorable in pro wrestling history.
