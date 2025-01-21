WWE World Announced For WrestleMania 41 In Las Vegas
WWE is set to bring another major fan experience to WrestleMania weekend this coming April.
The company announced the return of WWE World for 2025, in partnership with Fanatics Events and the Las Vegas Conventions and Visitors Authority. The convention will be held over a five-day period as part of the WrestleMania 41 week-long festivities from April 17 through April 21.
"WWE World at WrestleMania 41 will feature a variety of immersive experiences for fans including a central main stage that will host roundtable discussions with top WWE Superstars, live podcast recordings, live memorabilia and autograph sales through Fanatics Live, and the largest WWE Superstore in WrestleMania history," the company said in a press release. "The event will also feature exclusive merchandise, autograph sessions and meet-and-greets with WWE Superstars and Legends, in addition to immersive exhibits and memorabilia honoring WrestleMania’s 41-year history."
This is the second consecutive year WWE has teamed with Fanatics for a WrestleMania week event. Last year, the two produced the first WWE World convention for WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.
Some controversy stemmed from the event in 2024, when The Rock was scheduled to make an appearance. He was nearly two hours late due to what was cited as traffic logistics, resulting in angry fans taking to social media. He would claim, in character, he was late due to watching videos of the Philadelphia Eagles losing playoff games.
Tickets for this year's event will go on-sale February 3rd, with select pre-sale tickets available Jan. 29. WrestleMania 41 will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas April 19 and 20.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Corey Graves Not Expected To Return To WWE NXT This Week
WWE Rumors : Latest on Ilja Dragunov's Recovery, Becky Lynch, Corey Graves & More
New TNA World Champion Joe Hendry Says He Could Hang With John Cena On The Microphone