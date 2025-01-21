Former WWE Ring Announcer Samantha Irvin Will Soon Release First Single In Five Years
Samantha Irvin is going back to her musical roots.
The former WWE ring announcer took to social media Monday night to announce the upcoming release of her newest single. "Make Me" will debut on February 14 on Spotify and mark Samantha's first musical release since before she joined WWE.
Samantha (The Bomb), as she's referred to in her announcement, says the song is the perfect re-introduction for fans of her music.
"Make Me" is Samantha's first solo single release since 2020. A soulful r&b/pop song that is true to her as an artist; this is the perfect re-introduction for supporters of her sound."- Samantha (The Bomb)
Prior to her foray into the world of professional wrestling back in 2021, Samantha Irvin had an extensive performance background that included several musical theater productions and a run to the semi-finals during season 10 of America's Got Talent.
MORE: Samantha Irvin Announces WWE Departure
When Irvin joined WWE as an announcer it was with the goal of eventually growing into a more character driven on-screen role, such as a manager or general manager. She announced her departure from WWE back in the fall in order to pursue other career opportunities.
