Wrestling On FanNation

Former WWE Ring Announcer Samantha Irvin Will Soon Release First Single In Five Years

Former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin is returning to her musical roots with the release of her first single in five years.

Rick Ucchino

Samantha Irvin to release new single
Samantha Irvin to release new single / WWE.com

Samantha Irvin is going back to her musical roots.

The former WWE ring announcer took to social media Monday night to announce the upcoming release of her newest single. "Make Me" will debut on February 14 on Spotify and mark Samantha's first musical release since before she joined WWE.

Samantha (The Bomb), as she's referred to in her announcement, says the song is the perfect re-introduction for fans of her music.

"Make Me" is Samantha's first solo single release since 2020. A soulful r&b/pop song that is true to her as an artist; this is the perfect re-introduction for supporters of her sound."

Samantha (The Bomb)

Prior to her foray into the world of professional wrestling back in 2021, Samantha Irvin had an extensive performance background that included several musical theater productions and a run to the semi-finals during season 10 of America's Got Talent.

MORE: Samantha Irvin Announces WWE Departure

When Irvin joined WWE as an announcer it was with the goal of eventually growing into a more character driven on-screen role, such as a manager or general manager. She announced her departure from WWE back in the fall in order to pursue other career opportunities.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

WWE Raw Results (1/20/25): Seth Rollins Beats Drew McIntyre, Royal Rumble Hype, Penta Wins Again

CM Punk Threatens To Put Hulk Hogan Over Tope Rope In WWE Royal Rumble, Kill Hulkamania Once And For All

WWE Rumors : Latest on Ilja Dragunov's Recovery, Becky Lynch, Corey Graves & More

Dr. Britt Baker Could Be Done With AEW Amid Growing Backstage Frustration [Report]

Published
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

Home/Entertainment