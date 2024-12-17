WWE Monday Night Raw SPOILERS [12/23/24]: Drew McIntyre An Action, Kairi Sane Replaced
WWE filmed the matches and segments for next week's edition of Monday Night Raw on December 16 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Talent and crew are set to get an extended break for the holidays which is prompted both the 12/20 episode of SmackDown and the 12/23 Raw to be recorded ahead of time.
Drew McIntyre's quest to finally vanquish the OG Bloodline from WWE will take the next step as he kicks off next week's show and picks a fight that sets up the main event.
The final opening round triple threat match in the Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament also takes place, but Kairi Sane will not be able to compete after she was attacked by Pure Fusion Collective.
The following spoilers are courtesy of Ringside News and are very limited in scope:
Monday Night Raw (12/23) Match & Segment Results:
- Drew McIntyre opens the show with a promo targeting Roman Reigns, CM Punk and the fans who cheer for them. Sami Zayn interrupts which leads to a fight. Jey Uso comes out to help the Honorary Uce and they chase McIntyre off. This opening segments sets up the main event.
- IYO SKY replaces Kairi Sane in the Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament and defeats Natalya and Alba Fyre to advance to the semi-finals.
- A backstage segment airs with Alpha Academy, R-Truth, Pete Dunne, American Made and The Judgment Day all involved.
- Chad Gable beats Akira Tozawa by submission and does not release the hold until Otis hits the ring to force the break.
- Damian Priest defeats Dominik Mysterio. JD McDonagh is dressed as Santa and Priest goes full Grinch on him, but the former World Champion is then attacked by all of Judgment Day.
- Dexter Lumis gets the win over The Miz by DQ after The Final Testament got involved in the match. The rest of the Wyatt Sicks came to Lumis' aid.
- The New Day cut a promo and claim to have issues with the Raw commentary team of Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods call out Barrett in particular, saying that he'll never wrestle again just like Big E. Kingston points out his mother to his hometown Boston crowd but even she doesn't approve of his recent actions and disavowed him.
- Drew McIntyre defeats Sami Zayn in the main event. Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga attack Sami Zayn and Jey Uso after the match. They receive medical attention as the show comes to a close.
