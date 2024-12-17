CM Punk vs Seth Rollins Is Official For WWE Raw Netflix Premier
CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins is on.
Adam Pearce announced on this week's episode of WWE Raw that CM Punk would wrestle Seth Rollins for the first time since Punk returned to the company at Survivor Series last year. Pearce confirmed that the match would take place during the first episode of Raw on Netflix.
CM Punk opened up this week's show with a promo in the middle of the ring. In it, Punk addressed the comments that Seth made about him last week and said he was fooling himself to think that the two would never cross paths.
Punk goaded Rollins to come out and eventually he did. Rollins stood in the audience and ran Punk down again -- this time, even calling Punk by his first name, "Phil." At that point, Punk left the ring and stormed into the stands to fight Rolins.
The brawl was on at that point. Rollins and Punk battled all throughout the audience and all around the ringside area. Multiple officials and referees eventually broke up the fight and calmed the situation down. Backstage, Rollins and Adam Pearce had an encounter with Rollins yelling at Pearce to do his job and get the match between both on the books. Later in the show, Pearce confirmed the match.
The other announced match for the Raw on Netflix premiere is Solo Sikoa vs. Roman Reigns in a Tribal Combat Match for the Ula Fala.
