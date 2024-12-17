Mysterious Symbol Teases Potential Debut For WWE Raw On Netflix Premiere
Another mystery in WWE.
A mysterious vignette with a special symbol that featured a zero with a diagonal line through it had the wrestling world talking after this week's episode of WWE Raw. The symbol video aired in conjunction with the new Raw on Netflix logo, leading to speculation that a major debut is set for the premier on the streaming service at the beginning of January.
Is it a new talent debut? A return of some kind? Speculation is abound on social media that the video could be for the debut of Penta.
WWE is loading up Raw for it's first night on Netflix. The company has already announced two huge matches for the show. Roman Reigns will face Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match with the Ula Fala on the line. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins is also official for the show.
This week on Raw, Punk and Rollins brawled all through the audience and around the ringside area. After the brawl, Raw GM Adam Pearce made the match between both men official.
The WWE Raw on Netflix premiere will air live from the Intuit Dome on January 6. Raw and Netflix entered into a $5 billion dollar deal that will see the Raw television brand on the streaming platform for 10 years.
