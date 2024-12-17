WWE Raw Results (12/16/24): New Tag Champs Crowned, CM Punk And Seth Rollins Brawl, Breakker Defends
It was a night of wild brawls on this week's episode of WWE Raw.
The show started with CM Punk in the middle of the ring cutting a promo on Seth Rollins and those two came to blows almost instantly. Punk addressed what Seth said about him last week and called himself foolish for not thinking that they'd cross paths in the ring at some point.
Seth interrupted Punk and continued to run him down from a spot in the audience. Seth eventually uttered Punk's real name of "Phil" and the brawl was on between both rivals. Punk made a b-line for Rollins and they battled in the audience and then again around the ringside area before being broken up by WWE officials, agents, and referees.
Later in the show, Adam Pearce announced that Punk vs. Rollins was officially on for the Netflix premiere of WWE Raw on January 6.
The other brawl was between Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre. As McIntyre was walking backstage, Zayn attacked him head on. They were broken up quicker than Punk and Seth were, but it was clear the disdain between both men hadn't subsided since they collided in a match at Saturday Night's Main Event over the weekend.
In other Raw happenings, Bron Breakker successfully defended his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Ludwig Kaiser this week. Breakker had to overcome an injured shoulder during the match, but he put Kaiser down with a Super Spear to win.
Zoey Stark advanced in the Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament with a win over Raquel Rodriguez and Kayden Carter. Stark will now face Dakota Kai in the semifinals. The winner of the tournament will become the first-ever Women's Intercontinental Champion.
In the main event, The War Raiders defeated Finn Balor & JD McDonagh to win the WWE World Tag Team Championships. Balor attempted to use a steel chair during the match, but that plan was thwarted by Damian Priest. The Priest distraction allowed for The War Raiders to hit their double springboard clothesline finisher for the win.
Full WWE Raw Results (12/16/24)
- Bron Breakker defeated Ludwig Kaiser to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship
- Zoey Stark defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Kayden Carter to advance in the Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament
- Rhea Ripley declared herself the number one contender for Liv Morgan's WWE Women's World Championship
- The War Raiders defeated Finn Balor & JD McDonagh to win the WWE World Tag Team Championships
