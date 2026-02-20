WWE Night of Champions 2026 Date and Location Reportedly Set

WWE Night of Champions 2026 reportedly has a date and location.

It has been a busy stretch for the company in recent months, as the road to WrestleMania 42 is officially on.

WWE will hold its annual Elimination Chamber PLE on February 28 in Chicago, and then all the attention turns to the return to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 18 and April 19 for WrestleMania.

The fallout from the biggest show of the year figures to be a key theme for the Backlash PLE on May 9 in Tampa, and the Clash In Italy PLE on May 31 in Turin.

For the first time ever… Clash in Italy 🇮🇹

Sunday, May 31 … Turin, Italy

Inalpi Arena



And now, it appears that another PLE is set for the first half of the year.

According to Bodyslam.net, WWE Night of Champions is tentatively scheduled for June 27 in Saudi Arabia. The report states that the event is expected to be held in Jeddah.

Riyadh was the location for the 2025 edition of Night of Champions, which saw John Cena defeat CM Punk to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship in what would prove to be the final singles match between the two rivals.

The show was also the culmination of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments.

Cody Rhodes defeated Randy Orton to win the King of the Ring, while Jade Cargill scored the win against Asuka to be crowned Queen of the Ring.

Other confirmed events on the WWE calendar for 2026 include the two-night SummerSlam PLE in Minneapolis on August 1 and August 2, and Money in the Bank on September 6 in New Orleans.

The latter city of that group was originally scheduled to host WrestleMania 42 before WWE announced it would be returning to Las Vegas.

WWE WrestleMania 43 also in Saudi Arabia

Given the partnership between WWE and the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, it’s no surprise that Night of Champions is returning to Saudi Arabia.

WWE already held the 2026 Royal Rumble in Riyadh, which featured Roman Reigns winning the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, and Liv Morgan winning the Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

Of course, the most significant transaction in WWE’s deal with Saudi Arabia will come with WrestleMania 43 in Riyadh in 2027. It’ll be the first-ever WrestleMania outside of the United States.

WWE began its partnership with Saudi Arabia back in 2018 and announced an expansion of the relationship in 2019 to include two large-scale events per year.

