Update on Bad Bunny Returning to WWE

Benito Martinez Ocasio, professionally known as Bad Bunny, started working with WWE back in 2021 in what started as a typical musical appearance.

A short while later, he would wrestle his first match at WrestleMania 37, teaming with Damian Priest to beat The Miz and John Morrison.

Over their working relationship, Bad Bunny would make appearances in the 2022 Royal Rumble match, and most recently ally Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight at Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico.

Talks of a WWE return

Bad Bunny's star has only been rising since his appearances with WWE, most recently headlining the Super Bowl 60 halftime show.

While it has been three years since Bad Bunny last appeared in WWE, a recent report from Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select confirmed that WWE is hoping to have the musician back before too long.

This was also confirmed ahead of the Super Bowl by Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live.

It is reported that WWE has been in contact with Bad Bunny's representatives and is hoping to possibly have him involved with WrestleMania in some fashion.

Possible return match in the cards

According to Wrestlevotes' report, WWE is okay with Bad Bunny appearing at WrestleMania in any capacity, but it seems that plans for a match are already being set in place should he be available for it.

Ideas of a match involving Logan Paul and Bad Bunny have been aired out, with the former WWE United States Champion confirming such on his IMPAULSIVE show.

"Bad Bunny is a world-renowned superstar. He also can be a WWE superstar when he wants. He’s a good wrestler. He can f---ing wrestle. There have been talks about maybe us wrestling. Like, it’s been floated around. I’ve been candid about the fact that I’d love to do that. I think it would be the greatest WWE match of all time. I really believe that" Logan Paul

Rumors started swirling when Logan Paul made an appearance at the Super Bowl and was asked if he was excited for Bad Bunny's performance, to which he gave a simple "no" before walking away.

WrestleMania 42 is only a couple of months away, and Logan Paul isn't currently booked for a match on the card. If things work out in WWE's favor, fans might be able to see Bad Bunny face off against the former US Champion.

