WWE Planning Major Show For Raw On Netflix Debut

Zack Heydorn

WWE.com

WWE is reportedly planning on delivering a PLE level show for the Netflix debut of WWE Raw.

Fightful is reporting that the WWE is looking to make the Raw premiere on Netflix the "biggest episode in Raw history" and that internally, it is being talked about as a quality PLE that will include stars from Smackdown.

According to the report, WWE views the deal with Netflix as their opportunity for another leap in popularity. The company signed a 10-year deal with Netflix for $5 billion dollars to air the signature Raw television product on the streaming service. The premiere takes place on January 6 of next year and will emanate from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

John Cena has already declared that he would be on the first Raw of the Netflix era. Cena will be working with WWE in 2025, in what will be his final year as an active wrestler. Cena plans on working multiple dates for the company including the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

WWE signed three new television deals this year. Smackdown is now airing on the USA Network, after the partnership with Fox ended this fall. The NXT brand moved off of the USA Network and onto the CW earlier this month. Even with the Netflix deal on tap for 2025, domestic PLE's and the WWE library will still be available on Peacock.

Zack Heydorn
