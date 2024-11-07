WWE NXT Crushes AEW Dynamite In Wednesday Night Ratings War
In the latest round of "The Wednesday Night War" between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite, the ratings winner went to the former.
Per Nielsen, WWE NXT averaged 619,000 viewers and 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Meanwhile, AEW Dynamite averaged 523,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The 18-49 number for WWE NXT translated to 235,000 viewers in the demo and for AEW Dynamite, the number was 216,000 viewers.
The overall WWE NXT viewership is up five percent from last week's 589,000. But it is still the second lowest number since moving to CW on October 1. The 18-49 demographic number is up 21.4 percent from last week's 0.14 rating.
In comparison, AEW Dynamite is down over 16 percent from the previous week's 628,000 viewers and was the fourth lowest viewership number in the five-year history of the show. The 18-49 number is down nearly 16 percent from last week's 0.19 rating.
WWE NXT switched nights from Tuesday to Wednesday this week due to the Donald Trump and Kamala Harris Presidential Election coverage. This week's episode took place from the 2300 Arena, the former home of ECW. The show featured ECW legends Rob Van Dam, Francine, and Dawn Marie as the special guest referee between Jaida Parker and Lola Vice.
Also on the show was Nunzio losing to North American Champion Tony D'Angelo and Bubba Ray Dudley teaming with NXT World Champion Trick Williams to face Ethan Page and Ridge Holland with a special appearance from D'Von Dudley.
On AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole dispatched Malakai Black, Bobby Lashley and Swerve Strickland made their match official at Full Gear and Powerhouse Hobbs returned to team with Ricochet against AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher.