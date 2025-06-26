Juventus 2–5 Man City: Player Ratings As Club World Cup Group G Placings Confirmed
Manchester City defeated Juventus in Club World Cup action to close out Group G pipping the Italian side to the top spot in the group. Juve advance as the second place team missing a major opportunity given they only needed a draw on the day to finish first.
Jérémy Doku opened the scoring inside 10 minutes with a lethal move down the left flank. One touch past a defender and the Belgian curled a right-footed effort past Michele Di Gregorio to put the Cityzens in front. Juventus didn't let their heads drop and equalised two minutes later with some heads-up play from Teun Koopmeiners. A poor pass from Ederson allowed the Dutchman to act fast and claim
Pierre Kalulu made a massive error in the 25th minute as the Juventus defender turned the ball into his own net. Man City continued to pin Juve deep in their own half as Pep Guardiola sides do. Rodri's continued inclusion since returning from an ACL injury showcased how big of a miss he was last campaign.
Erling Haaland was introduced at halftime and nearly scored with his first touch as the ball when sliding across the face of Di Gregorio's goal. Seven minutes later, the Norwegian put Man City out of sight on the day. One of the easiest goals he'll ever score thanks to Matheus Nunes. His 300th goal for club and country confirmed the Cityzens' spot as Group G toppers. Just his third touch of the game as well, just Haaland things.
Phil Foden added a fourth off the bench in the 69th minute. Savinho scored a fifth seven minutes later to cap off a dominant performance that reaffirms Man City as a favourite to lift the trophy this summer.
Dušan Vlahović brought one back, but the damage had already been done. It's second place for Juventus and a potential round of 16 game against Real Madrid depending on the late night fixtures.
Player ratings from the game below.
Manchester City Player Ratings vs. Juventus (4-1-4-1)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Ederson
5.3
RB: Matheus Nunes
8.0
CB: Rúben Dias
6.7
CB: Manuel Akanji
6.8
LB: Rayan Aït-Nouri
8.2
DM: Rodri
7.4
RM: Savinho
8.8
CM: Bernardno Silva
7.1
CM: Tijjani Reijnders
7.3
LM: Jérémy Doku
8.5
ST: Omar Marmoush
7.0
SUB: Erling Haaland (46' for Marmoush)
7.3
SUB: İlkay Gündoğan (66' for Rodri)
6.5
SUB: Phil Foden (66' for Doku)
7.1
SUB: Nico O'Reilly (75' for Aït-Nouri)
5.9
SUB: Rayan Cherki (75' for Silva)
6.8
Juventus Player Ratings vs. Manchester City (3-4-2-1)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Michele Di Gregorio
6.9
CB: Pierre Kalulu
2.7
CB: Nicolo Savona
6.4
CB: Lloyd Kelly
4.8
RM: Alberto Costa
6.1
CM: Manuel Locatelli
6.4
CM: Weston McKennie
6.4
LM: Filip Kostić
6.3
AM: Teun Koopmeiners
7.4
AM: Nicolas Gonzalez
6.3
ST: Dušan Vlahović
7.3
SUB: Andrea Cambiasso (57' for Locatelli)
6.2
SUB: Kephren Thuram (57' for Costa)
5.7
SUB: Kenan Yıldız (57' for Koopmeiners)
6.9
SUB: Federico Gatti (60' for Savona)
6.0
SUB: Vasilije Adzic (83' for McKennie)
N/A
Player of the Match: Savinho (Manchester City)
