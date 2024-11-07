Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Announces Details For Deadline PLE - Location, Ticket Sale Information & More

The annual Deadline NXT Premium Live Event is heading to Minneapolis in December

Rick Ucchino

NXT Deadline is heading to Minneapolis
NXT Deadline is heading to Minneapolis / wwe

WWE continues to take NXT on the road after filming recent episodes in Chicago, St. Louis and Philadelphia.

The next stop for Shawn Michaels and company will be NXT Deadline Saturday, December 7 at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

WWE has also announced that Deadline will feature both the Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge for the third consecutive year. The winners of each match will earn themselves a future opportunity at the NXT Championship and NXT Women's Championship.

Current NXT Champions Trick Williams and Roxanne Perez are being advertised for the show, in addition to NXT North American Champion Tony D’Angelo, NXT Women’s North American Champion Fallon Henley, Je’Von Evans, Kelani Jordan, Ethan Page and Lola Vice.

Tickets for Deadline will go on sale Wednesday, November 13 at 9AM ET on Ticketmaster.com. Fans can also purchase tickets during an exclusive pre-sale by visiting Ticketmaster starting Tuesday, November 12 at 9AM ET by using the promo code NXTLIVE .

Deadline will stream live on Peacock starting at 7pm ET/4 pm PT on December 7.

Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

