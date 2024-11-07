WWE Announces Details For Deadline PLE - Location, Ticket Sale Information & More
WWE continues to take NXT on the road after filming recent episodes in Chicago, St. Louis and Philadelphia.
The next stop for Shawn Michaels and company will be NXT Deadline Saturday, December 7 at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
WWE has also announced that Deadline will feature both the Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge for the third consecutive year. The winners of each match will earn themselves a future opportunity at the NXT Championship and NXT Women's Championship.
Current NXT Champions Trick Williams and Roxanne Perez are being advertised for the show, in addition to NXT North American Champion Tony D’Angelo, NXT Women’s North American Champion Fallon Henley, Je’Von Evans, Kelani Jordan, Ethan Page and Lola Vice.
Tickets for Deadline will go on sale Wednesday, November 13 at 9AM ET on Ticketmaster.com. Fans can also purchase tickets during an exclusive pre-sale by visiting Ticketmaster starting Tuesday, November 12 at 9AM ET by using the promo code NXTLIVE .
Deadline will stream live on Peacock starting at 7pm ET/4 pm PT on December 7.
—Your one-stop shop for all things professional wrestling—
Rumors Swirls That Lance Anoa'i Signed With WWE
WWE Superstar Seth Rollins Sets The Record Straight On His Hollywood Ambitions