Man City 3–4 Al Hilal: Player Ratings From One of the Biggest Upsets of Club World Cup
Manchester City are out of the Club World Cup to Al Hilal after a thrilling 120-minute affair. One of the biggest upsets of the tournament. Arguably the best game of the Club World Cup so far.
Right from the jump, Man City pinned Al Hilal deep in ther own half as Jérémy Doku provided pressure down the left flank. Bernardo Silva pounced on some chaos in the box in the ninth minute to open the scoring.
Al Hilal had some sights at Man City's goal in the first half, but most moments were quelled by Ederson. It was a vintage first half for a Pep Guardiola side as they dominated possession and waited patiently for their moments to strike.
The second half added a twist in the tale as it was Marcos Leonardo's turn to capitalize on a loose ball in the box. The Brazilian headed home the equaliser as Al Hilal pushed on. Things went from bad to worse for Man City six minutes later as Malcom was sprung free on the counter after a corner. A lethal ball from Joao Cancelo sent Malcom on his way as he fired a ball across his body and past Ederson to the far post for the go-ahead goal.
The turnaround was short lived as Erling Haaland equalised at the other end for his 301st goal of his career. Malcom thought he won a penalty right after the restart, but he was flagged for offsides in the build-up.
Man City nearly took the lead in the 84th minute, but Al Hilal cleared the ball off the line in a chaotic moment. An extra 30 minutes was needed to determine a winner. Four minutes into the extra period, Kalidou Koulibaly fired Al Hilal in front from a corner.
Guardiola's biggest move of the game, bringing on Phil Foden for second half substitute Rodri, brought the game back level. A dangerous ball from summer signing Rayan Cherki saw Foden fire a left-footed shot past Yassine Bounou.
There was one more twist in the tale, though. Leonardo, the man who brought Al Hilal level in the second half, put the Saudi Arabian side back in front in the 112th minute after Sergej Milinkovic-Savic headed a ball into a dangerous area which the Brazilian tapped in.
The decisive goal on the night as Al Hilal bounced Man City from the competition. A massive result for Simone Inzaghi who is just in the job for Al Hilal after departing Inter Milan following the Champions League final.
Player ratings from the game below.
Manchester City Player Ratings vs. Al Hilal (4-1-2-3)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Ederson
5.6
RB: Matheus Nunes
6.3
CB: Rúben Dias
6.7
CB: Joško Gvardiol
6.7
LB: Rayan Aït-Nouri
6.3
DM: İlkay Gündoğan
7.2
CM: Bernardo Silva
8.3
CM: Tijjani Reijnders
6.8
LW: Jérémy Doku
8.4
ST: Erling Haaland
7.7
RW: Savinho
7.9
SUB: Manuel Akanji (53' for Gvardiol)
7.9
SUB: Nathan Ake (53' for Nunes)
6.5
SUB: Rodri (53' for Gündoğan)
6.7
SUB: Omar Marmoush (91' for Haaland)
5.7
SUB: Rayan Cherki (91' for Gvardiol)
7.8
SUB: Phil Foden (101' for Rodri)
7.3
Al Hilal Player Ratings vs. Manchester City (4-2-3-1)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Yassine Bounou
7.9
RB: Joao Cancelo
7.6
CB: Kalidou Koulibaly
8.0
CB: Moteb Al-Harbi
6.4
LB: Renan Lodi
7.1
DM: Nasser Al Dawsari
6.5
DM: Ruben Neves
7.6
RW: Mohamed Kanno
6.7
AM: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
7.0
LW: Malcom
8.0
ST: Marcos Leonardo
8.9
SUB: Kaio (64' for Malcom)
6.2
SUB: Ali Lajami (83' for Kanno)
7.3
SUB: Ali Al-Bulayhi (88' for Al-Harbi)
6.7
SUB: Hamad Al Yami (88' for Cancelo)
7.2
SUB: Musab Al-Juwayr (106' for Al Dawsari)
6.2
SUB: Khalid Al Ghannam (116' for Leonardo)
N/A
Player of the Match: Marcos Leonardo (Al Hilal)
