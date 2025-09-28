WWE NXT No Mercy Results [9/27/25]: Ricky Saints Captures Men's NXT Championship
The Revolution has officially arrived.
Ricky Saints shocked Oba Femi, and the world, Saturday night at NXT No Mercy when he defeated the big man to capture the Men's NXT Championship.
It was an all-heart performance from Saints, who survived a Fall From Grace to stun the now former Ruler of NXT with a DDT. He then got to his feet and dropped Femi with a thunderous Tornado DDT, his fourth variation of the move within the closing minutes of the match, and scored the stunning pinfall victory.
Oba Femi's dominant reign as the NXT Champion now comes to an end after 262 days, but he'll have to put this loss behind him quickly. NXT and TNA Wrestling are on the verge of war and Femi is no doubt going to have a major role to play at Invasion.
NXT General Manager Ava made several major announcements at No Mercy, including a massive title-for-title match that will take place on that show on Tuesday, October 7.
Jacy Jayne, Sol Ruca and Ethan Page all retained their titles Saturday night, although some victories were a little more controversial than others. Here's everything you may have missed from NXT No Mercy in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
NXT No Mercy Match Results:
Je'Von Evans defeated Josh Briggs. This was a clash of styles as Briggs attempted to use his size and strength to his advantage, but Evans' quickness and catlike reflexes won out in the end. He was able to backflip out of a super chokeslam attempt, and then turn another chokeslam attempt into a cutter. Evans then hopped right up to the top rope and hit Briggs with the OG Cutter to score the pinfall.
Sol Ruca defeated Jaida Parker to retain the WWE Women's Speed Championship. Lainey Reid was unable to compete after suffering an injury during training, and Ms. Parker took her place. This match went down to the final seconds, with Ruca taking advantage of a distraction provided by Zaria and Lash Legend on the outside to connect with the Sol Snatcher. She pinned Parker with just 12 seconds left on the clock.
Jordynne Grace defeated Blake Monroe in a Weaponized Steel Cage Match. The Juggernaut outlasted the Glamour in what was an insane match-up. Grace lose some hair, Monroe busted out a bag of diamonds and both women went crashing through a table to close things out. Jordynne snapped Blake through the Slim Jim sponsored table with an Air Raid Crash off the side of the cage, and she landed directly on top of her to score the immediate three count.
General Manager Ava announced NXT vs. TNA Invasion on Tuesday, October 7. There will be men's and women's Survivor Series style matches between both promotions, plus NXT Tag Team Champions Dark State will take on TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys in a title-for-title match.
Ethan Page defeated Tavion Heights to retain the Men's NXT North American Championship. After a competitive back-and-forth match, All Ego continued his reign as the top wrestler in North America when he caught Heights with the Twisted Grin. AAA Latin American Champion El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. appeared on the big board after the match and said he'd see Ethan really soon.
Jacy Jayne defeated Lola Vice to retain the NXT Women's Championship. With her family watching from the front row, Saturday night appeared to be Lola's night on multiple occasions. Fallon Henley was ejected from ringside after she pulled the referee out of the ring on one would be three count. Vice would then connect on a spinning back fist, but her momentum carried her through the ropes and down to the floor outside.
A mysterious person dressed in all black ran then in and dropped Lola with a running knee while the referee was checking on Jacy. Vice was just able to make it back into the ring to beat the 10 count, but Jayne immediately hit her with the Rollin Encore to retain her title.
Ricky Saints defeated Oba Femi to capture the Men's NXT Championship. Femi appeared to have the match in hand after he dropped Saints with a Fall From Grace, but Ricky just got the shoulder up at two. He then stunned the big man with a DDT and followed that up with a huge Tornado DDT to put him down for the three count and win the gold.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Recent WWE WrestleMania Announcements Created Uncertainty With Future Host Cities
Jade Cargill Shows Off Gnarly Photos Of Large Gash Suffered On WWE SmackDown
Conflicting Reports Emerge On The Cena vs Lesnar Finish at WWE Wrestlepalooza
WWE SmackDown Results [9/26/27]: Stratton & Zayn Retain, Orton & Fatu Return