WWE NXT Preview (6/24/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
It’s another action-packed edition of WWE NXT this week at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
Trick Williams is set to defend the TNA World Championship against Josh Briggs after a surprising development on last week’s show.
Trick was pinned by Briggs’ tag team partner Yoshiki Inamura in a six-man tag team match, but Inamura chose to give Briggs the opportunity at Trick while he chases his own goals of becoming NXT Champion.
Former TNA World Champion Joe Hendry is already slotted for a title shot at next month’s Slammiversary event on July 20, but Briggs will look to prevent the NXT Battleground rematch by pulling off a huge upset win against what could be a frustrated champion.
Elsewhere, there is a championship opportunity up for grabs when Jaida Parker, Lash Legend, Izzi Dame, and Jordynne Grace face off in a Fatal 4-Way No. 1 Contender’s Match to determine who will face Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women’s Championship at the all-women’s Evolution 2 PLE on July 13 in Atlanta.
Parker defeated Thea Hail in controversial fashion, Legend defeated Kelani Jordan, Dame defeated Zaria after Tatum Paxley gave Sol Ruca a big hug, and Grace defeated Lola Vice to advance to the match.
All four women are aiming to score their first championship in NXT, with Grace having the most recent shot last month at WWE Battleground against former champion Stephanie Vaquer. Is she set for another title match? Or will Parker, Legend, or Dame move one step closer to a potential career-defining moment at Evolution?
The Fatal Influence trio of Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx could confront the winner of this high-stakes showdown if they aren’t busy trying to once again flex their muscle against NXT’s newest signee.
Blake Monroe - formerly Mariah May in AEW - signed her NXT contract a week ago, and Fatal Influence welcomed her to the roster by putting her through the table in the middle of the ring.
Monroe will be out for revenge on all three members of the group, and she could make an even bigger splash by taking aim at Jayne’s title.
Meanwhile, due to injury, Noam Dar has been forced to relinquish the NXT Heritage Cup Championship. NXT general manager Ava has announced that Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo, who was originally scheduled to go one-on-one with Dar, will now face a yet to be named opponent for the title.
It’s a good bet that ‘The Don of NXT,’ Tony D’Angelo, is going to be watching given the ongoing saga with Stacks and the uneasy tension with his consigliere Luca Crusifino.
WWE has yet to announce it, but another potential match could feature Je’Von Evans vs. Tavion Heights after Charlie Dempsey suggested the two fight it out, with Heights being allowed to leave No Quarter Catch Crew - just as Myles Borne did - if he earns the victory.
Plus, what’s next ‘The Ruler’ Oba Femi and his NXT Championship? What about Ricky Saints’ ongoing saga with NXT North American Champion Ethan Page? And what else could Ava have in the works?
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s edition of NXT:
How to Watch WWE NXT Tonight:
Streaming/Cable: The CW Network
WWE NXT Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
WWE NXT Location:
Location: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL
WWE NXT Card (Announced):
Trick Williams (c) vs. Josh Briggs for the TNA World Championship
Jaida Parker vs. Lash Legend vs. Izzi Dame vs. Jordynne Grace in a Fatal 4-Way No. 1 Contender’s Match for the NXT Women’s Championship
Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo vs. TBD for the vacant Heritage Cup Championship
Je'Von Evans vs. Tavion Heights
