Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Shop Releases New Karrion Kross Merchandise Amid Contract Uncertainty

Karrion Kross has new line of merchandise now available on WWE Shop, despite time ticking down on his current contract.

Rick Ucchino

Karrion Kross
Karrion Kross / WWE.com

With one t-shirt already selling extremely well, WWE has now released a new line of Karrion Kross merchandise.

The set made available for purchase on WWE Shop Monday morning includes a t-shirt, hoodie, shorts and a tank top.

New Karrion Kross T-Shirt
New Karrion Kross T-Shirt / WWEShop.com

"Though Karrion Kross typically gives his target notice that their future looks bleak, sometimes stringing adversaries and unknowing allies along is his game. Show that you're interested to see the webs he weaves by snagging this Karrion Kross Superstar T-Shirt from ProSphere. Featuring bold graphics, this tee leaves no doubt that you'll wait however long it takes for the Harbinger of Doom to strike or make his next chess move."

WWE Shop merch description

The merchandise drop comes at a time when many WWE fans are looking for any kind of positive sign that Kross will be sticking around with the company long-term.

His current deal is reportedly set to expire later this summer, and the last word on negotiations is that they really have yet to get underway.

Kross has spent much of the past few months appearing in backstage interviews and segments, primarily attempting to manipulate Sami Zayn into unleashing his inner bad guy.

The former NXT Champion has not been featured much in the ring this year, with his last singles match on Monday Night Raw coming ahead of WrestleMania 41. He lost to AJ Styles and then was tossed out of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal just a few days later on SmackDown.

Karrion did make a brief appearance at WrestleMania when he interfered in Styles' match against Logan Paul and he received a spectacular reaction from his hometown Vegas crowd. Despite his growing popularity, Kross has only wrestled four matches since then, all of which have been on WWE Main Event.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

Latest On Possible Cope & Christian Cage Reunion At AEW All In Texas

WWE Raw on Netflix Preview (6/23/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

Backstage Update On WWE Night Of Champions Following U.S. Airstrikes On Iran

Brie Bella Addresses Return Rumors Ahead Of WWE Evolution 2

Published
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

Home/WWE