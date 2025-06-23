WWE Shop Releases New Karrion Kross Merchandise Amid Contract Uncertainty
With one t-shirt already selling extremely well, WWE has now released a new line of Karrion Kross merchandise.
The set made available for purchase on WWE Shop Monday morning includes a t-shirt, hoodie, shorts and a tank top.
"Though Karrion Kross typically gives his target notice that their future looks bleak, sometimes stringing adversaries and unknowing allies along is his game. Show that you're interested to see the webs he weaves by snagging this Karrion Kross Superstar T-Shirt from ProSphere. Featuring bold graphics, this tee leaves no doubt that you'll wait however long it takes for the Harbinger of Doom to strike or make his next chess move."- WWE Shop merch description
The merchandise drop comes at a time when many WWE fans are looking for any kind of positive sign that Kross will be sticking around with the company long-term.
His current deal is reportedly set to expire later this summer, and the last word on negotiations is that they really have yet to get underway.
Kross has spent much of the past few months appearing in backstage interviews and segments, primarily attempting to manipulate Sami Zayn into unleashing his inner bad guy.
The former NXT Champion has not been featured much in the ring this year, with his last singles match on Monday Night Raw coming ahead of WrestleMania 41. He lost to AJ Styles and then was tossed out of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal just a few days later on SmackDown.
Karrion did make a brief appearance at WrestleMania when he interfered in Styles' match against Logan Paul and he received a spectacular reaction from his hometown Vegas crowd. Despite his growing popularity, Kross has only wrestled four matches since then, all of which have been on WWE Main Event.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Latest On Possible Cope & Christian Cage Reunion At AEW All In Texas
WWE Raw on Netflix Preview (6/23/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Backstage Update On WWE Night Of Champions Following U.S. Airstrikes On Iran