Latest Update On The Status Of WWE Night Of Champions In Saudi Arabia
Even as a major international conflict brews in the Middle East, WWE is still scheduled to be in Saudi Arabia this week.
The United States military launched attacks on three Iranian nuclear sites this past weekend, which resulted in an Iranian missile launch on U.S. military bases Monday. As a result, airspace was shut down and limited in the region, greatly affecting civilian air travel in the United Arab Emirates. Several WWE employees in Qatar were reportedly affected by the move, though it is said the skies are expected to be opened by Wednesday.
While there are, needless to say, larger stakes in play, questions immediately began to circulate following the initial U.S. operation as to whether or not WWE's Night of Champions show (as well as SmackDown the night before) would take place this week as scheduled.
Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported Monday evening that the government of Saudi Arabia is expecting the event to go on as expected out of Riyadh. WWE has had a lasting agreement with the government since 2018 that sees the company produce around two events per year, reportedly valued at tens of millions of dollars per show. The 2026 WWE Royal Rumble show will also be in Saudi Arabia, which will mark the first time one of WWE's "Big 4" Premium Live Events will be held in the country.
WWE has yet to officially comment on the status of the show.
With the situation constantly evolving, The Takedown on SI will continue its coverage of the events surrounding Night of Champions, currently set to be headlined by John Cena vs. CM Punk.
