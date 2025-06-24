Karrion Kross Will Break Lengthy Dry Spell At WWE Night Of Champions
Karrion Kross is finally getting the opportunity to shine on the big stage.
The former NXT Champion has only wrestled in four matches since his appearances in Las Vegas over WrestleMania 41 weekend, with all of them taking place on WWE Main Event tapings. His last live televised match in WWE came on the April 18 edition of SmackDown when he participated in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.
Kross will snap that streak this Saturday at WWE Night of Champions when he goes one-on-one with Sami Zayn.
After enduring weeks of backstage torment, Zayn finally had enough of Kross' attempted manipulation and decked him with right hand Monday Night on Raw. He then told Karrion that he had spoken to Adam Pearce about the two of them finally meeting in the ring.
It was later announced in the show that the match would take place at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. This after news broke earlier in the night that the Men's Intercontinental Championship Match was off the card. Dominik Mysterio has an undisclosed injury and will not be cleared in time to face AJ Styles.
Saturday's match for Karrion Kross will be his first on a Premium Live Event since WrestleMania XL, when he and the AOP battled Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits in a Philadelphia Street Fight. His latest singles match on a PLE came against Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage Match at Crown Jewel 2022.
Current Card for WWE Night of Champions:
John Cena (c) vs. CM Punk for the WWE Championship
King of the Ring Tournament Finals: Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes or Jey Uso
Queen of the Ring Tournament Finals: Asuka vs. Jade Cargill
Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Solo Sikoa for the Men's United States Championship
Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross
