WWE NXT Returning To Philadelphia At Unique Venue And It's Not 2300 Arena
WWE NXT is returning to Philadelphia, and it is set to once again hail from a fairly unique venue.
WWE ran NXT 2300 from the 2300 Arena (formerly the ECW Arena) last November, an event that saw appearances from the likes of ECW legends The Dudley Boyz, Nunzio, Rhyno, Tony Mamaluke, and others. AEW is set to run a residency from there this summer, but NXT will be returning to the city just beforehand.
WWE announced it will run a special edition of WWE NXT live from The Met in Philadelphia on Aug. 19, airing live on the CW.
For those unaware, The Met is one of Philadelphia's most historic venues, opening as an opera house in 1908. In recent years, it has shifted to host more modern, mainstream concerts.
It had been largely vacant from the late-1980s into the last decade, but in 2018, underwent a significant renovation that allowed it to open for new events. It has a capacity of about 3,500 people.
This is far from NXT's first time running a theatre, having hosted the acclaimed NXT Roadblock show from The Theatre at Madison Square Garden earlier this year. That event saw the Hardys face Fraxiom, Moose battle Oba Femi, and Stephanie Vaquer defeat Giulia among other major matches.
