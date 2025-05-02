AEW Announces Residency At Historic ECW Arena
The 2300 Arena has seen a plethora of historic wrestling moments throughout its history, and more could be on the way later this year.
AEW announced Friday morning it is partnering up with the former ECW Arena for a three-week residency stretching from August into September. The promotion will hold both AEW and Ring of Honor shows in that span.
The company revealed the full slate on social media:
“We are thrilled to bring AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia from August 27 – September 11,” AEW founder Tony Khan said in a release on the company's website.
“This residency has been years in the making, highlighted by an overwhelming demand from both fans and media alike for this legendary venue to host AEW events. I look forward to returning to the 2300 Arena for the first time since I was 13 years old and bring our passionate fans in Philadelphia an incredible few weeks of AEW shows this summer.”
The slate will kick off with AEW Dynamite on Aug. 27, followed by AEW Collision Aug. 30. Dynamite will return the following week, with the previously-announced ROH Death Before Dishonor show two days later. Altogether, seven shows will be held at the venue.
Ticket information for the shows was not announced as of press time.
The 2300 Arena isn't the only historic wrestling venue AEW is running in 2025. The company was able to sell out AEW Grand Slam: Mexico this coming summer as well at Arena México.
