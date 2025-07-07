WWE Raw On Netflix Preview (7/7/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Becky Lynch will be back on WWE Raw tonight in Providence, Rhode Island and she will most assuredly have a great deal to get off her chest.
Raw General Manager Adam Pearce made the announcement over the weekend that The Man will be defending her Women's Intercontinental Championship this Sunday at Evolution in a Triple Threat Match against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.
This comes on the heels of last week's No. 1 Contender's Match that ended in a draw and a subsequent brawl across the arena in Pittsburgh. Being forced to face both women cannot be sitting well with Big Time Becks, and she'll address the situation later tonight live on Netflix.
Women's World Champion IYO SKY is expected to be in the house as well tonight as she is just six days away from defending her title against Rhea Ripley at Evolution, and Roxanne Perez will face her first test as a member of the Judgment Day when faces Kairi Sane ahead of her own title defense this Sunday.
The push is also on to Saturday Night's Main Event as Seth Rollins and his boys look to take out each of their enemies one at a time in Providence. Rollins, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed will all be in action tonight against Penta, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso respectively.
Gunther has had some very choice words for Bill Golberg the past few weeks and the reigning World Heavyweight Champion is expected to grace the audience with his presence one final time ahead of his clash with the WWE Hall of Famer this Saturday night. Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of Raw from Rhode Island. Check back for updates to the card as they get announced throughout the day.
Seth Rollins vs. Penta
Seth Rollins gave Penta a warning to stay out of his way or face the consequences, but the Luchador sensation failed to heed his advice. The 2025 Money in the Bank winner is staring down a growing list of adversaries, and just six days before he battles LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event, Rollins will be in Providence to try and take care of his Penta problem once and for all.
Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker
Sami Zayn had a rough go of it last Monday night. After falling victim to a backstage assault by Karrion Kross, who was armed with a steel pipe, the Underdog from the Underground would fall in the main event of Raw when he was cut down by a Bron Breakker spear. Bad ribs and all, Zayn is coming back for more tonight when he wrestles Breakker one-on-one. Or will Kross have other ideas?
Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed
Moments after Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker picked up their tag team victory last week against Sami Zayn and Penta, they attempted to continue their attack. That was until Jey Uso rushed down to the ring with a steel chair in hand to save the day. The former World Heavyweight Champion got the better of Reed last week, and the big man will look to even the score when he faces Jey later tonight.
Roxanne Perez vs. Kairi Sane
Roxanne Perez appears to have finally passed her Judgment Day initiation, albeit with some reluctant votes of approval from holdouts Dominik Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez. The Prodigy has now stepped in to hold Liv Morgan's spot as Women's Tag Team Champion, and her first official business as a member of Judgment Day is to handle Kairi Sane ahead of Evolution this Sunday.
How to Watch WWE Raw Tonight:
Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to Monday Night Raw
WWE Raw Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT
WWE Raw Location:
Location: Amica Mutal Pavilion, Providence, Rhode Island
Match Card (Announced):
Becky Lynch returns to address Bayley & Lyra Valkyria
Seth Rollins vs. Penta
Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker
Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed
Roxanne Perez vs. Kairi Sane
