Kazuchika Okada & Kenny Omega: The Generational Rivalry That Changed Pro Wrestling & Created AEW

6 years ago today:



Kenny Omega defeated Kazuchika Okada to win the B Block in G1 Climax 27! This was Omega's first win over Okada following the loss at Wrestle Kingdom 11 and the 60 minute draw at Dominion.



