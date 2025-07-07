Tony Khan Comments On Third Weekly AEW Show
AEW has not been shy when it comes to launching new shows in its relatively short six-year history.
Since its inception in 2019, All Elite Wrestling has introduced fans to five shows; Dynamite, Dark, Dark: Elevation, Rampage and Collision. Dark and Dark: Elevation were YouTube shows while Rampage aired from August, 2021 to December, 2024.
And while airing four hours of AEW television a week is a pretty monumental undertaking, before you even take into account pay-per-views and Ring Of Honor creative, Tony Khan isn't ruling out a third show being added to the All Elite schedule in the future.
Although the AEW owner is also not actively looking to do so at the moment.
Speaking with WFAA, Khan said, "Great question there. I think we've done a great job in 2025, focusing now on the two primary AEW shows that we're doing, which are Wednesday Night Dynamite and Saturday Night Collision.
"Although in Garland next week, Saturday Night Collision is actually going to move to Thursday. We've had some great experiences doing these Collisions on Thursday nights. There's always potential to expand the AEW programming calendar right now.
"Things have worked really well with Dynamite and Collision, but as we're having a great year, it's always something to consider. There's definitely an opportunity to continue growing following the AEW media rights continuing to grow and develop new platforms for AEW.
"But certainly in 2025, right now, we're feeling great about Wednesday Night Dynamite and Saturday Night Collision as the primary TV shows today. "
Khan and his roster are currently preparing for their biggest show of the year, as AEW head to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas for a pay-per-view that the AEW owner has confirmed will break an all-time US gate record for AEW shows.
“It’s already one of the biggest gates in AEW history. We’ve sold over $2.5 million dollars in tickets, it’s going to be over $3 million dollars in tickets for the first time ever in the US. We’ve never even done over two million before in the US. So, we’re hitting a bunch of cool milestones with this as a business.”- Tony Khan (H/T Fightful)
The last two All In shows have taken place at Wembley Stadium in London and will return there for the 2026 edition of the event.
(H/T Fightful for the partial transcription)
