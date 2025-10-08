WWE NXT Showdown Results [10/7/25]: Hardy Boyz Make History As TNA Wins The Night
TNA Wrestling invaded the home of NXT Tuesday night and left NXT Showdown with two major victories.
Ricky Saints fought with every ounce of energy he had to defend his brand against Team TNA in a Men's Survivor Series Style Elimination Match, but after TNA World Champion Trick Williams left him to fight alone, he found himself falling short in his first match as the NXT Champion.
The Hardy Boyz also made history Tuesday night by becoming the first wrestlers contracted to TNA Wrestling to win WWE gold. They defeated DarkState to capture the NXT Tag Team Championships for the first time in their Hall of Fame careers.
NXT did not get shutout on the night, however. Ethan Page successfully defended his NXT North American Championship against Mustafa Ali, while the NXT Women's Division stood tall against the TNA Knockouts. Here's everything you may have missed during NXT Showdown.
NXT Showdown Match & Segment Results:
The Hardy Boyz defeated DarkState to retain the TNA World Tag Team Titles and capture the NXT Tag Team Championships. Matt and Jeff once again proved to the world why they are the GOATs of Tag Team Wrestling, utilizing their Twist of Fate, Swanton Bomb combination to topple Osiris Griffin and Dion Lennox to become the first ever TNA wrestlers to win championships in WWE.
NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne and NXT Women's North American Champion Sol Ruca were the soul survivors for Team NXT in the Women's 4-on-4 Survivor Series Style Match. TNA Women's Champion Kelani Jordan was put in position to try and overcome a 3-on-1 disadvantage, after The IInspiration and Mara Sadè were eliminated. Jordan was able to pin Lola Vice, but amid all the chaos and confusion of the match, she was caught in the Sol Snatcher. Jacy Jayne would tag herself in and steal the final pinfall.
Matt Cardona vs. Josh Briggs was announced for next Tuesday night on NXT after segment in GM Ava's office backstage.
Ethan Page defeated Mustafa Ali to retain the NXT Men's North American Championship. Ali put together an absolutely incredible performance, but it was ruined by a bit of back luck. After diving across the commentary table like he was shot out of a cannon, Mustafa got his feet tangled up in Booker T's headset cables. Ethan Page would shove him off the top turnbuckle as he tried to get free. Back in the ring, Ego hit Twisted Grin to put Ali down for the three count.
Mike Santana and Moose were the soul survivors for Team TNA in the Men's 4-on-4 Survivor Series Style Match. TNA Wrestling scored the big victory in the main event, thanks in large part to the treachery of Trick Williams. The TNA World Champion walked out on Ricky Saints, leaving him to face all four members of Team TNA on his own. He took out Frankie Kazarian and X-Division Champion Leon Slater before he finally ran out of gas against Santana and Moose.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
Major Update On Recent Contract Negotiations Between WWE And Xavier Woods
WWE Superstar Expected To Sign With AEW After Being Moved To Alumni Section
WWE Hall Of Famer Blasts TKO Over Slashed Royalty Payments
Former WWE Star Jimmy Wang Yang Opens Up About Troubled Childhood In New Book