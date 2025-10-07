WWE Hall Of Famer Blasts TKO Over Slashed Royalty Payments
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has never been one to hide his opinions, and now, he's letting his voice be heard about an issue he has with WWE and TKO.
Much has been said about TKO Group, WWE and UFC's parent company, since it went into full-scale operations following WWE's merger under the umbrella of Endeavor. While many changes have been noticeable to fans, one major one is apparently affecting the pockets of wrestlers.
Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, the former nWo member noted there is a major disparity in royalty checks from when Vince McMahon owned the company.
“I was talking to [Sean Waltman] this week. We had our weekly update," Nash said. "We both got our royalty checks. I said, ‘Holy f**k.’ I said, ‘the last one was good, this one was rotten.’ I mean, it was half.”
Nash would explain there has been a change in how items are broken down, which could lead to oversight in payments. The nWo royalties historically were among the most lucrative for involved talent, but that appears to no longer be the case.
“When I was making huge money in my royalties, it was broken down. It would say ‘nWo T-shirts,’ ‘nWo women’s T-shirt.’ Now it says ‘nWo intellectual property,’ and there’s just a number. There’s no subcategories,” Nash said.
The former Diesel ultimately believes this is a way for WWE and TKO to cut corners when it comes to paying out royalties. Not only that, but he's willing to potentially take action against it.
“It’s just, it’s going to be a forensic accounting, and I’ll f***ing sue them. I mean, that’s just the way it goes. It got weird when they sold… If you take all those guys and you cut that in half and put that back on the books, that’s several million dollars.”
TKO's Controversies
The TKO merger was first announced the weekend of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, but would go into effect later in the year. Since then, TKO has made a number of moves that have been wildly different to what WWE fans were used to under McMahon's ownership.
MORE: WWE Superstar Expected To Sign With AEW After Being Moved To Alumni Section
Of note, WWE has opted to engage in charging higher ticket prices in order to maximize profits and shareholder value, comments that left many fans split last month. WrestleMania 43 will be held in Saudi Arabia, while John Cena's final match is expected to garner a record-breaking gate for a Saturday Night's Main Event taping.
H/T WrestlingNews.co for partial transcript assistance.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Major Update On Recent Contract Negotiations Between WWE And Xavier Woods
How WWE And AEW Are Reportedly Reacting To New Lower Nielsen Ratings
Samoa Joe Names Unsung Legend As His Wrestling Hero
Mickie James Announces Her Pick To Induct Her In The TNA Hall Of Fame