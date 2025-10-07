WWE Superstar Expected To Sign With AEW After Being Moved To Alumni Section
Hours after rumors of his departure from WWE began to spread, it appears one former WWE champion is indeed gone from the company.
Santos Escobar spent five years in WWE, and had a notable run in NXT following his debut in 2020. However, reports surfaced Monday afternoon after months of social media teases that Escobar would be leaving WWE on his own volition upon the expiration of his contract at midnight.
On Tuesday morning, WWE informally confirmed the news. The former leader of Legado Del Fantasma was officially moved to the company's alumni section of its website, indicating he has indeed left WWE.
The 41-year-old signed with WWE initially in 2019 after a successful run in Mexico, specifically, CMLL, as El Hijo del Fantasma. He spent three years on the WWE main roster, and aside from leading Legado Del Fantasma, also was a part of the re-established Latino World Order.
While Escobar has not had a match on television since June, fans of his may not have to wait long to see him in action again.
Is Escobar AEW-Bound?
As Tony Khan's AEW bills itself as "where the best wrestle," Escobar is rumored to be on his way over to try and prove he fits the moniker.
Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer covered Escobar's WWE depature on Wrestling Observer Radio on Monday night, where it was stated that the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion is expected to sign with AEW.
It was noted that WWE officials were all aware that Escobar was leaving the company, and it was widely believed internally he would be AEW-bound.
Of note, AEW has an active working relationship with CMLL, while WWE purchased AAA Lucha Libre earlier this year. Escobar enjoyed a lengthy run in CMLL prior to joining WWE, and is a former two-time CMLL World Trios Champion as well as a former CMLL World Middleweight Champion. He is also the son of legendary luchador El Fantasma.
If Escobar were to make the jump to AEW, he would not be the the first former WWE and CMLL name to do so over the last month. Andrade El Idolo was recently cut from WWE over several wellness policy violations, and would return to AEW shortly thereafter to kickstart a feud with Kenny Omega.
This is Andrade's second run with AEW, however, with his first having ended at AEW Worlds End back in December of 2023.
