Triple H Surprises The Undertaker And Michelle McCool With Major Announcement Live On ESPN
The latest member of the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame class has been announced.
Four-time WWE Women's Champion Michelle McCool will be joining Triple H on the grand stage in Las Vegas ahead of WrestleMania 41.
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque made the announcement Friday morning live on ESPN's Get Up show.
McCool and her husband, The Undertaker, were on the show to promote Sunday's premiere episode of 'WWE LFG' on A&E when Levesque suddenly appeared on the screen behind them.
The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels surprised Triple H with his own Hall of Fame induction announcement ahead of the Royal Rumble and so The Game decided to return the favor by informing McCool of her induction live on ESPN.
It was a very deserving and touching moment as Michelle and Taker both were visually overcome with emotion in the moment.
Levesque took to social media to issue a statement shortly after his appearance on Get Up:
"A career dedicated to breaking down barriers and making every performance #Flawless. Michelle’s accomplishments inside and outside of the ring solidified her status as a legend to WWE fans globally.
Congratulations to the newest member of the #WWEHOF… @McCoolMichelleL!"
Triple H and Michelle McCool are the only announced members of the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame class, as of this writing, but more announcements are expected to roll in as WrestleMania 41 approaches.
The induction ceremony will take place WrestleMania week in Las Vegas, but a specific date has not yet been announced.
