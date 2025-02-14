Major Road To WrestleMania Matches Announced For Gunther, CM Punk And Seth Rollins
Some big matches have been announced for Gunther, CM Punk and Seth Rollins on the Road to WrestleMania WWE Live tour.
The tour includes stops in Germany and Austria, and this morning WWE's German X account tweeted the announcement of the huge matches.
On March 15 and 16th, the show will make stops in Dortmund, Germany and Hannover, Germany, respectively. There, Gunther will take on Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage Match.
Later that month on March 29th in Vienna, Austria, Gunther again will enter the cage to take on CM Punk in a Steel Cage Match.
Gunther has held the World Heavyweight Championship since defeating Damian Priest in SummerSlam and most recently defended his title against Jey Uso on the January 25 episode of Saturday Night's Main Event.
Meanwhile, CM Punk is currently focused on Toronto, where on March 1 he will take on John Cena, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre in the Elimination Chamber. Two more contestants have yet to be announced.
