WWE Parting Ways with Baron Corbin, Indi Hartwell, And Tegan Nox
Ahead of “Crown Jewel”, WWE is parting ways with three Superstars.
Baron Corbin was informed today by WWE that his contract would not be renewed. Indi Hartwell and Tegan Nox will be free agents within 90 days.
The Takedown on SI independently confirmed Corbin’s contract status, with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select confirming the news of all three releases.
Corbin, who has been with the company for 12 years, is a former WWE United States Champion, NXT Tag Team Champion, Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner, and the 2017 Money in the Bank winner. Corbin had notable segments during his time with the company, including a segment with The Rock and Becky Lynch during the first Friday Night SmackDown on Fox, as well as being victorious over Kurt Angle in his retirement match.
Corbin posted a statement from his X (formerly Twitter) account:
“That’s all she wrote folks. It’s been real and I appreciate everyone who supported me.”
Hartwell is a former NXT Women’s Champion and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion. Hartwell was involved in a notable storyline with Dexter Lumis on NXT, and is slated for match on tonight’s Friday Night SmackDown. She first reposted Sapp’s post on X with the comment “Wait what”, followed by a post stating “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened”.
Nox began in NXT in 2017, making her way to the main roster in 2021. She made appearances on both Raw and SmackDown, and was a part of the Women’s NXT WarGames match in 2019. She was a part of the 2024 Royal Rumble, eliminating Natalya before being eliminated by Bayley.
This is a developing story.
Recommended
Cody Rhodes Reveals John Cena's Hack For Getting A McDonald's McFlurry
WWE Crown Jewel Match Reportedly Pulled Due To Rhea Ripley's Injury
WWE Announces 13 New WWE Raw And WWE SmackDown Dates On The Road To WrestleMania 41