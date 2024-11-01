WWE Announces 13 New WWE Raw And WWE SmackDown Dates On The Road To WrestleMania 41
WWE has officially announced its televised road to WrestleMania.
WWE announced this morning that they’ve scheduled 13 locations for episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown as part of their “Road to WrestleMania” in 2025.
Missing from WWE’s announcement is the exact location for the premiere episode of “Monday Night Raw” on Netflix. Raw is slated to begin on Netflix on January 6th. It is rumored that the location of Netflix’s premiere is Los Angeles, CA in the Intuit Dome, but no official confirmation has been given at press time.
Announced dates are as follows:
• Friday, January 3: SmackDown at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
• Friday, January 10: SmackDown at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
• Monday, January 13: Raw at SAP Center in San Jose, California
• Friday, January 17: SmackDown at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California
• Monday, January 20: Raw at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
• Friday, January 24: SmackDown at Moody Center in Austin, Texas
• Monday: January 27: Raw at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
• Monday, February 3: Raw at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
• Friday, February 7: SmackDown at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
• Monday: February 10: Raw at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
• Monday: February 17: Raw at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
• Friday, February 21: SmackDown at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
• Friday, March 7: SmackDown at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Tickets will be available beginning November 12th at 10am, with a pre-sale opportunity on November 11th.
The two-night WrestleMania 41 will take place Saturday, April 19th and Sunday April 20th, from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.
Recommended
WWE SmackDown Preview (11/1/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Cody Rhodes Reveals The Current State Of His Relationship With The Rock Since WrestleMania 40