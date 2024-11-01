Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Crown Jewel Match Reportedly Pulled Due To Rhea Ripley's Injury

There were reportedly supposed to be eight matches for WWE Crown Jewel this weekend, but Rhea Ripley's injury changed those plans.

Rhea Ripley was reportedly supposed to compete at Crown Jewel
Rhea Ripley is set to miss some time after suffering a fractured right orbital bone last month. WWE announced that the former Women's World Champion was out indefinitely after she was attacked in the NXT parking lot by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez this past Tuesday.

As it turns out, this angle was filmed due to Ripley suffering a legitimate injury. The result of which is delaying a planned one-on-one match between Rhea and Raquel that was originally scheduled to take place at Crown Jewel. This according to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

"The injury happened on the 10/21 Raw show, believed to be from a head-butt spot, but was kept quiet until they did a phantom angle on NXT," Dave Meltzer wrote. "When Ripley was on NXT on 10/29 before the phantom angle, backstage putting over Zaria, she stood sideways where you could only see half of her face, and only the left eye."

Meltzer went on to speculate that the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match was booked as a replacement for Ripley and Rodriguez, but that was not confirmed from any one source.

There is currently no timetable for Rhea Ripley's return. We here at The Takedown wish her a speedy recovery.

